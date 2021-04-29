Breaking News
Translate

33 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Abeokuta ― EFCC

On 4:16 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

EFCC arrests 33 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abeokuta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 33 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun.

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the spokesman as saying that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of EFCC on Tuesday at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension, and Idi Ori areas of Abeokuta.

He said that the arrest, followed actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities of the suspects.

READ ALSO: Lagos generates 14,000 metric tonnes waste daily — Commissioner

Uwujaren said that items recovered from the suspects include: 18 cars, mobile phones, laptops, and several other incriminating documents.

He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!