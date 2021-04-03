3 new varsities ready for take-off — Okowa

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, said the state government was fully prepared for the eventual take-off of the three newly created universities in the state.

Okowa disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after being conducted around different facilities at the University of Delta, Agbor, by the Provost of the College of Education, Agbor, Dr Joseph Ukadike.

He stated that the new universities have facilities needed for the commencement of academic activities this year.

According to him, all three newly established universities in the state are starting, adding that the number of faculties that they would start with for the first year may vary from university to university.

This, he said, is a result of the fact the National Universities Commission (NUC) does not give approval to new universities to start everything (all facaulties) at a time.

The governor noted that the University of Delta, Agbor and the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, were fully ready for the initial take off without having any hiccup apart from a few touches that could be completed in just a few weeks.

He added that the Dennis Osadebe University at Anwai, would definitely be able to start off in some of the faculties but not all of them (the faculties).

“The University of Delta, Agbor, is ready to take off just as we saw the situation in the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, where we found out that the facilities in the institution were good enough for a takeoff.

“We have also inspected this place (University of Delta, Agbor,) where we have five critical buildings that can serve for the take-off of various faculties and I think that they will definitely be ready by September.

“We will need to touch on some of them to make it more habitable and to provide a few more facilities. So, in terms of infrastructure, we are not going to have any problem here (University of Delta, Agbor),” Okowa said.

He expressed hope that the management committee that has been put up by the state government would be able to quickly look at the staff strength of the new universities and to quickly advise where the government need additional staff and the staff that are in the universities that would fit into the new universities.

With the facilities that are available at the University of Delta, Agbor, Governor Okowa said, it is obvious that the new university is good enough to commence academic activities.

“I believe that we are set in here (University of Delta, Agbor), we have to take a few quick actions to get everything set but the facilities on the ground are immediately sufficient for the initial take-off. All programmes of universities don’t take off at the same time.

“We are going to look into a site now where we are proposing to eventually become the medical school to see the size of the land and also where the lodge of the Vice-Chancellor (V.C) will be,” he stated.

While saying that Boji-Boji town is one of the fastest-growing towns in the state, the governor disclosed that there are more than enough facilities in the town (Boji-Boji) that could take care of people in a university environment.

“But we should also be looking into students’ hostels springing up far beyond what it used to be in the past because some of the initial facilities that were available when the College of Education used to have a very high number of students have been put into other use.

“I am sure that before the numbers truly grow which will likely be after the first year by the time we enter into in second and third year, I definitely believe that the very industrious people around here would have put up a lot of school hostels for them (students)”, the governor added.

Speaking on the Dennis Osadebe university at Anwai, Okowa disclosed that facilities were already coming up very strongly, pointing out the Environmental Science Faculty was almost near ready.

“Definitely, it will be ready in September, this year. The Faculty of Agriculture have where they are using, but an ultra-modern Faculty of Agriculture is being built. Obviously, when it comes up, it will likely be the best faculty,” Okowa stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: