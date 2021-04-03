3 actionable steps to mentor your protégé, the Lip Bunny way

Kindly Share This Story:

Regardless of the industry, mentorship can bring massive value to any business. A 2018 Gallup poll revealed that 70% of team engagement is directly related to the team leader or manager’s quality. A similar study by Deloitte showed that millennials feel more valuable when a manager or team leader takes the time to invest in their leadership skills, which has created a demand for mentorship in the workplace. Brianna LaTorre, founder of The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa and master injector, understands the importance of having a good mentor.

She says her mentor, Dr. Quadri, taught her the basics of injecting and allowed her to master the craft. ”He played a pivotal role in my life by introducing me to the cosmetic injectable world,” says LaTorre. Today, The Lip Bunny herself has three actionable steps that any manager or team leader can take to mentor their protégé.

The Lip Bunny Experience

LaTorre has great respect for the doctor who mentored her at the beginning of her career, and she has also mentored her employees with great success. She trained two injectors before opening up her practice. She took on her first protégé when her business got so busy that she couldn’t accommodate all of the clients reaching out to her for her service. While this was a good problem to have, she didn’t want to disappoint any potential clients by not taking them as quickly as they had hoped. It was during this time that LaTorre took on her first mentee. Clients trusted LaTorre so much with their treatments that they knew her protege was well trained and capable.

Each injector currently working at The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa is booked as demand increases, making it the perfect time for Brianna LaTorre to start mentoring a new injector. Here are the three actionable steps that she takes to mentor her protégés effectively.

Step 1: Immerse Them in the Business

When taking on any new protégé, LaTorre likes to immerse them into her world as quickly as possible. Though a new hire won’t be ready to inject right away, LaTorre prioritizes having them view her working hands-on with clients, listening to how she communicates with her patients, and hearing how she manages client expectations for each treatment. She shows that each person is unique, so the treatment plan will always differ. LaTorre takes pride in having her clients feel as beautiful and confident as possible and stresses that she wants each client to be a client for life.

Step 2: Groom Them to Represent the Brand Outside of the Workplace

LaTorre lets her protégés know that the job does not stop when they leave the spa at the end of the day. It’s their job to build a client base, so she encourages her trainees to promote themselves online to stay relevant and top of mind. She expects each protégé to understand the importance of being present on social media and do the work to grow their following.

Step 3: Remind Them of the Big Picture

LaTorre includes whoever she is training as much as possible, so they feel included and invested. She lets her protégés know that everything they do is about building up those who may feel self-conscious, insecure, or unhappy. Brianna LaTorre shows her mentee how their contributions help make The Lip Bunny Beauty Med Spa synonymous with beauty, high-quality, unequaled results, and empowerment.

