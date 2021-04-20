20th NSF: 13 States pass COVID-19 screening

Kindly Share This Story:

Thirteen States out of the 15 that arrived Benin on Friday for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020, have passed the COVID-19 screening

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival, Mr Philip Shaibu, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Saturday.

He also revealed that two states, Oyo and Taraba, failed the screening as they did not adhere to the guidelines given to the states to qualify them to participate in the nation’s biggest sports fiesta.

Shaibu, who is the States Deputy Governor, said the guideline must be strictly adhered to to prevent the outbreak and spread of coronavirus at the games.

Shaibu also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to COVID-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre.

According to him: “The contingent of Oyo and Taraba stands disqualified from the 20th NSF unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strick with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state, which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp.

