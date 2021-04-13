2023: Saraki campaign posters hit Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is set to renew his Presidential ambition in the 2023 election following the sudden emergence of his campaign posters in strategic locations in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

At the federal secretariat and Wadata Plaza, headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Saraki smiles down from campaign posters with the inscription, “Reset Nigeria 2023: Vote Abubakar Bukola Saraki as President.”

Saraki placed third on the log in the 2018 PDP Presidential convention behind Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar (the eventual winner) in a race featuring heavyweight politicians including former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwakwanso, ex- President of the Senate, David Mark, former Sokoto state governor, Atthiru Bafarawa amongst others.

In a swift reaction however, Yusuf Olaniyonu, media aide to Saraki waved off the posters saying, “we do not know anything about the posters.”

Saraki chairs the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee set up by the National Working Committee of the party to reconcile aggrieved members and woo new members into its fold ahead of the 2023 general elections.

