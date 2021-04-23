Kindly Share This Story:

…Inaugurates Lagos4Lagos 51 member state executives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Dr Olajide Adediran, Lead Visioner of Lagos4Lagos political group has inaugurated 51 member state Executives across the five divisions of the state with the task to ensure the maximum realisation of the team’s set goals in Lagos gubernatorial poll in 2023.

Adediran, popularly called “Jandor” at the formal launch of the members on Thursday, held at number 25, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, the headquarters and state Secretariat of the group, said, Lagos oic our dream must work again for residents.”

Hence, the inauguration of the executives as part of efforts to boost the group’s operational structures across all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

After taking the oath of office for members, Adediran, urged them to live up to the bidding of the task ahead, saying, “We have started the movement for the past six years and it’s time to make it a reality.”

He said the membership of the state executives is based on six months probation after which performance of each member would be assessed and any underperforming member would be replaced accordingly.

The members with five coordinators, mainly youngsters, are saddled with the responsibility of rallying around their likes under the platform of Lagos4Lagos to garner support and woos eligible voters at grassroots in their council areas as part of measures of building a strong grassroots structures for the actualisation of the set goals.

While addressing the newly sworn-in executive members, the Lead Visioner, urged them to rally their likes and old towards putting their numerical strength to use via the ballot.

Jandor said the grassroots base is very key in deciding on the Lagos of their dreams if they can choose the right set of leaders who will steer the affairs of the state to greater heights in the nearest future.

“Lagos State has the capacity and the resources to compete with the world’s best cities if we get the leadership right,” he said.

According to Jandor, while addressing the media, there would be a change in the manner affairs of Lagos State would be run starting from 2023 if he is elected.

“We are wise up now, many Lagosians have grown weary of the alleged politics of imposition in the state and want an end to the ugly trend, in 2023. That is why we are solidifying our home base because we do not expect the mandate to be dropped on our laps.

“Since 1999 one man had continued to dictate who governs the state many years after he left office who happened to represented our Senatorial districts, which is West. Other Senatorial districts have produced theirs as well, it’s now the turn of the West again which I come from. We are confident of victory at the end of the process.

“It is time for Lagos to work for Lagosians, hence the mantra, ‘Lagos4Lagos’. For many years, Lagos has only worked for a few individuals,” he said.

Jandor maintained that everyone resident in Lagos State is entitled to a good life irrespective of the state of origin.

He said that many indigenes and residents of the state have not enjoyed the goodies that the state has in abundance and that only a few entrenched interests have enjoyed and continued to enjoy.

Jandor continued: “If you want to succeed, you have got to need a new strategy. That’s why we have decided to start on time to engage with relevant agencies, individuals and influencers and seek their collaboration towards this mission. That’s why we are appointing coordinators and executives who will be our ears and eyes at the grassroots across Lagos.

“Let us stop this new normal of one individual determining what happens on the political arena of a state. It is no longer fashionable for people to think that with a hefty war chest you can bulldoze your way into power without the people’s mandate.”

“After many years of research; we have come to provide a solution to the challenge. Winning an election starts from engaging people at the grassroots not on Twitter, Facebook or television channel.

“We have discovered that for many years those who have won elections have done so on one man’s structure. So, ours is a project that we aim to use to defeat them. If you look at the election result from 1999, the voting number has continued to dwindle. You see that people are dropping off. People are no longer interested in voting. The registered number of voters has continued to shrink.”

According to him, “We are interested in taking back our state. In the last governorship election in Lagos, there are over 2 million registered APC members, over 6 million registered voters, but Babajide Sanwo-Olu won with only 739, 000 votes. It shows you that even members of the party are losing interest. So, we want to reawaken people’s interest in the voting process. We are targeting everybody whether indigene or otherwise using the Team Jandor platform.

“We are reaching out to core indigenes through the Ibile Eko platform and also reaching out to the elite group in Lagos through the Eko United platform. Over the years, we have discovered that members of the elite group in Lagos State do not vote. We want to sensitise them to take their future in their own hands by deciding who governs them.”

“They should not allow thugs, area boys or the downtrodden who collect sugar, a few cups of rice and other handouts to mortgage their future. That is why we have come up with the Lagos4Lagos mantra that speaks for everybody. We have a structure in all the wards in Lagos State.”

He also claimed that “Since 1999, we have only had one governor in Lagos. Every other person has been a tenant. This individual even decides who becomes an Oba in my village.

“Ours is a political movement that wants to change the course of things in the state. It is not about the party. It is about making Lagos work for everybody. The way it has been going on for years, Lagos has not been working for everybody. As long as you live and pay your tax here, the state must work for you.

“I want to tell you that we have been to every nook and cranny of the state, and the acceptance level has been very high. Many people are not happy about what is going on in the state. No dynasty, however, will last forever. There is always a terminal point.”

