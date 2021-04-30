2023: Kwara APC Youths demand Presidential seat for North Central

Kindly Share This Story:

…say zone has been cheated for 61 years

By Demola Akinyemi

Youths drawn from all the Sixteen local governments area of Kwara state who are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress have demanded that the party at the National level, zone the 2023 Presidential seat to the North Central in order to guarantee equality, justice, and fairness.

Spokesman of the group, Ajibola Abdulkareem, and prominent APC youth leader who hails from Offa said that the North Central geopolitical zone has been shut out of the Presidential seat since the nation got independence in 1960.

Speaking in Ilorin after an emergency meeting of APC Youth Ambassadors on Thursday, Mr Ajibola said that the injustice against the North Central is unfair and 2023 is the time to correct it by zoning the Presidency to North Central.

The group said that the zone has been the soul and unifying factor of its national existence, hence there is no justification for the zone to be so shortchanged and neglected such that it had not produced a President or Vice President since 1960.

They argued further saying that the reason may be because they have not gone the violent way like other zones have done to produce President.

He said, “Are they expecting us to behave like the South-South during militancy to produce President, or Northern west/insurgency to produce President or southwest current unrest to produce President before they take us serious? he asked.

The youth group also said that the leadership of the party under the Caretaker Committee should pen their names on the book of history by zoning the Presidency to the North Central stressing that they would be forever remembered for it.

Speaking in the same vein, Abiodun Adekeye, a member of the group also said that the Youths of North Central are resolute and ready to mobilize for the party more than ever if the zone is considered.

He added that the strongest base of APC is in the North Central, stressing that the people of the zone have demonstrated unequal commitment to the victory of the party and should be given the opportunity.

Vanguard News Nigeria

