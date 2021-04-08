2023: Igbo presidency will end agitations for secession— Udeogaranya

Kindly Share This Story:

A former presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end agitations for secession and disintegration of Nigeria by making a public statement supporting the long overdue president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

According to Udeogaranya, President Buhari did not in any of his 2015 presidential campaigns in the South-East distance himself from the region producing Nigeria’s presidency in 2023, which was loudly campaigned by his team.

Udeogaranya went down the trenches to remind them that when Abacha was facing similar issues of disintegration, he simply got Chief Emeka Ojukwu to tell Ndigbo to stand for Nigeria and that was the end of the matter.

He stressed further that if not for Zik ‘s relentless efforts of yesteryears, the North would have seceded from Nigeria.

“It’s then very surprising that those Igbo leaders laboured for to still be part of Nigeria are gravely showing signs of ingratitude to Ndigbo to an extent of marginalising them.”

Udeogaranya concluded that the ball is in the hands of President Buhari to do the needful by proclaiming support for Igbo presidency in 2023 and all manner of secession and disintegration agenda will evaporate.

