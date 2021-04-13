2023: APC reaches out, holds first Contact and Strategy meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

As part of measures to boost its membership and retain its electoral viability in a post-Muhammadu Buhari era, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it will continue to reach out to various political stakeholders in the country to draw them to its fold.

To this end, the Gov. Muhammadu Badaru-led Contact and Strategy Committee of the APC has scheduled a meeting for Thursday at the national secretariat in Abuja with a view to evolving strategies towards initiating contacts that would give it a landslide win in the 2023 general election.

The committee which was inaugurated last month had been saddled to ensure that the party maintains its winning streak beyond and retain the presidency beyond 10 terms of office.

Secretary of the 61-member committee, Chief Ikechi Emenike in a statement on Tuesday said the meeting will deliberate on the mandate of the committee.

The committee which is chaired by His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, is made up of several Governors (past and present), national assembly members (past and present), several serving ministers and other major stakeholders of the party.

The nation-wide committee is mandated to establish constructive engagements between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party with a view to enhancing confidence in the party and deepening trust among party leaders; to conduct a needs assessment survey from party members and the general public and to recalibrate the statement of vision, mission and core values of the party to reflect current realities.

Other assignments in the terms of reference of the committee include the development of strategies that will place the party in a vintage position in the public domain as well as to develop a timeline and framework for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee.

The committee is also empowered to co-opt “such members as may be deemed suitable to achieve the objectives” of its work.

