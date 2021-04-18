Breaking News
Translate

18 seater bus plunges into river in Ondo

On 10:18 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ondo union leadership tussle18 seater bus on Sunday plunged into the Owena River on the Akure Ondo road in Ondo State.
An eye witness account stated that the driver of the bus who was coming from the Ondo town axis and heading toward Akure lost control as a result of speeding and plunged into the river.
The witness further revealed that  five of the passengers including a child were rescued and taken to the hospital by motorists and men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).
The witness added that some of the passengers lost their lives at the scene of the accident.

READ ALSO: FRSC inaugurates committee on establishment of road assessment programme

Mr Ahmed Hassan, Ondo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Coprs (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.
Hassan, however, stated  that the number of casualties had yet to be ascertained.
He added that men of the command were still at the scene of the accident.
 
“Yes, there is an accident where a bus plunged into the Owena River and our men are still at the scene for rescue, but we cannot ascertain the number of people that died or survived for now,” he said. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!