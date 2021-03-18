Zylus Group appoints Chief Finance and Operations Officer

Kindly Share This Story:

Zylus Group International on Tuesday 16th, March 2021, announced the appointment of Wasiu Sonekan as the Group’s Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

Sonekan with his broad experience in corporate and operational finance, prior to his new appointment, held the position of the Group Finance Officer and was recently promoted to the double portfolio position as the Group Chief Finance and Operations Officer.

“He possesses a profound understanding of financial accounting, management, and administration. With deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting, I believe he has the required leadership capabilities to strategically function in his new position, while enabling the company to move forward from this phase to optimizing Zylus for success and future sustainable growth.” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GMD, Zylus Group International said.

On his appointment, Wasiu Sonekan said “It’s a privilege to be here, to hold this position, to work with some of the best hands you can find. I sincerely can’t say what the management saw when they decided to appoint me to this position but I’ll say my commitment to work has helped me achieve this feat and that’s what has brought me thus far. At this point, the company is growing at a fast pace and I have started putting in measures to fill in the gaps and further do my part to take the company to where it should be.”

He added that “I look forward to working with a wonderful team and leading its finance and operation to contribute to Zylus’s future success as the company progresses to the next phase of its strategy. It’s an honor to lead a brand with capable teams across all our subsidiaries. Our focus will continue to provide unique innovations to our clients and partners and the delivery of long-term growth and value to all stakeholders. Our people, our systems and processes that conform to global best practices, and our exacting standards and integrity culture, are key factors that we leverage on.”

Wasiu Sonekan is a highly motivated individual, an accomplished, versatile, and result-driven professional with a proven track record in financial accounting, management, and administration, with deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting.

He is a graduate of Accounting from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Ogun State, Nigeria, and in view of an ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: