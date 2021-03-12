Zamfara receives 55,000 units of COVID vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

Zamfara state government has received the delivery of 55,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administered to 27,000 beneficiaries.

The state commissioner of health Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma discloses this to the press today during the safekeeping exercise of the vaccines at the state cold store.

He said the vaccines will cover 27,000 people for two rounds, explaining that the vaccination exercise will begin with front-line social groups whose engagements rest on direct dealings with the general public such as civil servants, teachers, journalists, commercial drivers, and other similar social groups.

Kanoma said each unit of dose is enough will go for ten beneficiaries and are now safely kept in the cold store pending the start off of the exercise.

The commissioner also gave the assurance that Zamfara will be at the forefront in achieving the desired success of the program.

He said already, the state government has trained some staff who will handle the vaccination exercise, stressing that Zamfara under the leadership of Hon. Bello Matawalle in the fight against Covid19, Zamfara state had the least of covid19 prevalence compared to other states of the federation.

ABBA KABARA, GUSAU.

