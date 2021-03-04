Zamfara imposes curfew on Jangebe town

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Zamfara state government has imposed a curfew on the troubled Jangebe town, following civil unrest after the return of the abducted schoolgirls.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said the decision was taken so as to prevent any further breach of peace.

‘’Similarly, there is strong evidence of market activities in the town that aid and abet bandits activities in the town and neighbouring communities.

“Consequently, all market activities in the town are hereby suspended until further notice,’’ said the statement.

‘’The state government is poised to ensure the safety of lives and properties of its citizens at all cost.’’

‘’With this announcement, the Zamfara State Police Command is hereby enjoined to ensure total enforcement,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

