Breaking News
Translate

Yuliia Korienkova did artwork about Elon Musk

On 6:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Yuliia Korienkova asks everyone to stop for a while. Just see around you. What is making your life easier? It’s technology. With the ubiquitous presence of big data and artificial intelligence, from the food people eat to the music all listen to, everything is steeped in technology. So why should art be deprived of the wonders of it?

Yuliia used technology to create an artwork on Elon Musk, as a tribute to the tech guru himself. Here’s more on it. Let’s delve. Yuliia Korienkova is an artist who works on robotic art, inspired by and dedicated to the technological advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

READ ALSO: Police nab 3 suspected cultists in Anambra

Speaking of technology, what comes to mind is the name Elon Musk. So Yuliia thought of making an artwork laced with technology honoring the tech doyen.

Yuliia visualizes a future where art can also be customized or personalized using technology. She mentions the immense potential of art becoming a responsive medium for the onlooker. She says that science inspiri

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!