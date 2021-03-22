YPF greets Patroness, Kemi Wellignton-Ebo @55

Kindly Share This Story:

Says she’s a personification of humanity

By Gabriel Olawale

A foremost Pan-Yoruba Professional Group, Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, on Monday, described one of its patroness, Erelu Kemi Wellignton-Ebo on her 55th birthday saying she is a personification of humanity.

YPF, in a statement by its secretary, Mr Akinyemi Oluwasetomi in Lagos, commended her for meritorious service to humanity and promotion of Yoruba Culture and Tradition.

The statement reads:

“Erelu Kemi Wellignton-Ebo, the Iyalode of Owatedo kingdom in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State is a paragon of beauty and personification of humanity.

“She is a woman who has spent a lot to promote Yoruba culture and tradition within and beyond the shores of Nigeria. She is an enigma; an angelic ambassador of Yoruba heritage and an unparallel omoluabi of repute.

“At 55, we at the Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF) can only wish her more wins and cheers to more success, prosperity and longevity.”.

