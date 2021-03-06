Youth Party increases national recruitment drive

Kindly Share This Story:

The Youth Party has announced plans to increase its membership across the country through a national recruitment exercise starting today. The Party National Chair, Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo, said in a statement released yesterday that “we are registering new members across the 8,780 Wards across the Country.

We want to get more young persons involved in governance and to ensure that young Nigerians take very seriously their rights to vote and to hold the government to account.”

Emphasizing the recent strides of the party, Mr Tomiwa noted that “we are not just a political party, we are a youth movement. We are a force for good – one that is passionate about shaping the future of our Nation. Also, our use of technology is unparalleled among political parties in Nigeria as we have continually run a digital registration portal you, we are the only party in Nigeria that has been running a digital registration portal where people can register to become members of our party.

It’s a continuous exercise for us. This is what we have been doing and we have been quite successful at it. We are now taking it more aggressively into the neighbourhoods beyond the digital space.

In closing, Mr Aladekomo encouraged Nigerians to be less apathetic about governance. He urged them to get involved as much as possible and play their part in building our great Nation and shaping the future.

