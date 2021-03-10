Youth group honours Ekene for empowerment initiatives

Kindly Share This Story:

As a way to celebrate and share the success stories of every hardworking entrepreneur. youth for change initiative a youth group, under the auspices of the president Ifeanyi Okoye and his team paid a courtesy visit to the CEO/ MD of new-age mobile concept Mr Ekene Kingsley Okpala, a fast-rising and a household name in accessories and phone gadgets.

Also read:

Which he bares his mind on the challenge and way forward in terms of job creation and to empower more youths with skills, to succeed and the long term plan for the strategic expansion of the company.

The high point of the interview with the CEO of new-age mobile concept ltd was the award presentation as Dr Kwame Nkrumah leadership award series for excellence and integrity as an icon of societal transformation for his philanthropy and believe in the ability of young people which culminated in the group also making him one of their ambassadors of the organization.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: