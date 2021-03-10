Breaking News
Translate

Youth group honours Ekene for empowerment initiatives

On 9:40 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

As a way to celebrate and share the success stories of every hardworking entrepreneur. youth for change initiative a youth group, under the auspices of the president Ifeanyi Okoye and his team paid a courtesy visit to the CEO/ MD of new-age mobile concept Mr Ekene Kingsley Okpala, a fast-rising and a household name in accessories and phone gadgets.

Also read: FG’s N-Power, other social interventions in S/East made us self-reliant— Igbo youths

Which he bares his mind on the challenge and way forward in terms of job creation and to empower more youths with skills, to succeed and the long term plan for the strategic expansion of the company.

The high point of the interview with the CEO of new-age mobile concept ltd was the award presentation as Dr Kwame Nkrumah leadership award series for excellence and integrity as an icon of societal transformation for his philanthropy and believe in the ability of young people which culminated in the group also making him one of their ambassadors of the organization.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!