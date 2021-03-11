Your silence on insecurity worrisome — NCP tells NLC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The National Conscience Party, NCP, took a swipe at the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, for abandoning its role of engaging the All Progressives Congress, APC, government on its failures to address the security challenge and other sundry issues confronting the county.

NCP said it was pained that instead of condemning the government on its handling the insecurity, the NLC was only concentrating on salaries and wages, while the members are been killed on daily basis without strong action.

The National Deputy Chairmen (NDC) of the NCP, who raised the concerns at the end of a meeting held at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, said, “One begins to wonder if the populace and workers are been killed who will they pay the wages and salaries to.”

According to the statement signed by the National Chairman of NCP, Dr Yunusa Tanko, other National Deputy Chairmen in attendance at the meeting includes, Comrade Suleiman Ahmed NDC, North-West, Comr. Adebola Lateef General Secretary (NCP), Comr. Waheed Lawal NDC South-West, HRH. Obi Goodluck NDC South-East, Comr. Dan-Atiku Mohammed NDC, North-East and Comr. Idris Adamu NDC, North-Central.

According to the statement; “The NDC condemned in totality, strong term, the continuous negligence by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and lack of litigations, court actions, on the security challenge and other issues relating to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, government, while only concentrating on salaries and wages, while the members are been killed on daily basis without strong action.

Meanwhile, the party has charged all the State chapters to continue massive mobilization from polling units, wards, and Local Government Areas ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“NCP NDC to mobilise massive from ward level to the National Level. The National Conscience Party, National Deputy Chairmen call for continuous mobilization ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The party has also resolved to continue to follow up with the various court cases, as to ensure maximum victory.

“NDC urged all the State chapters to continue massive mobilization from polling units, wards, Local governments and state levels accordingly. NDC also agreed to a physical NEC/NCC meeting as soon as possible.

“NDC appreciated and applaud Comrade Adewole Adebayo for his good gesture towards the party so far.”

