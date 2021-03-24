Yomi-Sholoye marks birthday with book launch on stewardship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

It was praises galore when Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, a philanthropist fondly called ‘Apostle of love’ presented a new book that captures her service to humanity.

The book launch was the high point of Yomi-Sholoye’s 62nd birthday held in Victoria Island of Victoria Island .

The event was chaired by the cerebral lawyer cum former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

The autobiography, entitled ‘Blessed are the Compassionate’ was launched by The Technical Director for Energy Traders and Services Limited, Engr. Niyi Afolabi.

Giving her reasons for publishing the book, Yomi-Sholoye, who is the the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of International Alpha Limited Group of Companies, said: “What is attempted and illuminated here is informed by some of the comfort, laughter, joy and confident hope we have been able to give to the sick the needy and the poor.

“I put it together not just to remind myself, my partners and my team of the good choice we have made when we chose giving as a cuase but to put you into the picture.”

Attesting to Yomi-Sholoye’s philanthropic works at the event were beneficiaries who spoke to Vanguard exclusively.

One of the beneficiaries who identified herself as Rebecca Michael said; “I call her my comforter because she’s been like a mother to me; paying my school fees and putting smiles on my face. My endless appreciation goes to Yomi-Sholoye for her motherly care (tears)…”

Another beneficiary Anu Akande who described Yomi-Sholoye as ‘angel in time of need’ told Vanguard she would always live to remember the footprints of the celebrant on her life and family members at large.

“When I was in 300l, I have lost all hope and joy becuase I thought I was going to defer. She (Yomi-Sholoye) came to my rescue as an angel.”

Some of the works of Yomi-Sholoye unveiled at the event include but not limited to: Food Assistance and Distribution, Health Aid and Medical Support, Water and Sanitation Aids, Education Aids and Scholarships, Capacity Building and Skill Development, Women and Youth Empowerment, Support for the Physically Challenged, among others.

