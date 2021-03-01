Breaking News
Yobe govt orders closure of all boarding schools

On 2:55 pm
Yobe boarding schools

The Yobe government has announced the closure of all boarding schools in the state, as part of proactive measures to safeguard the lives of the students.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammed Idris, made the announcement on Monday in Damaturu while addressing newsmen.

Idris said: “The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

“Students from JSS I to SSS II should vacate their schools immediately.

“The closure of the boarding schools is informed by the security concern and the urgent need for government to be proactive in safeguarding the lives of the children.

“All day schools are to continue with the normal academic activities,” the commissioner said, adding that further statement would be made concerning the reopening of the schools as soon as possible.

He said the ministry was strategizing on how to take learning home to the students, as it was done at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is because the state government, led by Mai Mala Buni, is very serious about the lives of the students,” Idris added. (NAN)

