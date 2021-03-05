Yahaya Bello to Nigerian youths: Stop criminality, go into farming if you’ve nothing to do

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has cautioned Nigerian youths to desist from any form of criminality, advising them to venture into farming rather than perpetrating evil in the name of banditry, kidnapping and other insecurity issues bedviling the growth and development of the country.

He gave this advice during Channels TV at Politics Today monitored by Vanguard on Friday.

His words; “First and foremost, I’ll differentiate categorically the difference between agitation of the South-South and the banditry.

“I don’t subscribe to the fact that because you’re idle or you’ve no job and you take to crimes. There are a lot of works to be done. Please, if you can’t do anything, go and farm. There are several menial jobs out there that can engage. Crime isn’t an excuse for joblessness.

“Having differentiated between the South-South that’s given amnesty and the banditry, I’ll go this way that, majority of those that are being peddled as criminals or bandits today are Fulani herdsmen. These people are known for rearing cattles and keeping livestock; that’s the business.”

