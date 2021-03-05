Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Yahaya Bello to Nigerian youths: Stop criminality, go into farming if you’ve nothing to do

On 8:19 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Yahaya Bello
Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

By Arogbonlo Israel

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has cautioned Nigerian youths to desist from any form of criminality, advising them to venture into farming rather than perpetrating evil in the name of banditry, kidnapping and other insecurity issues bedviling the growth and development of the country.

He gave this advice during Channels TV at Politics Today monitored by Vanguard on Friday.

His words; “First and foremost, I’ll differentiate categorically the difference between agitation of the South-South and the banditry.

READ ALSO: Food blockade: Yahaya Bello a peace maker, bridge builder — Southeast group

“I don’t subscribe to the fact that because you’re idle or you’ve no job and you take to crimes. There are a lot of works to be done. Please, if you can’t do anything, go and farm. There are several menial jobs out there that can engage. Crime isn’t an excuse for joblessness.

“Having differentiated between the South-South that’s given amnesty and the banditry, I’ll go this way that, majority of those that are being peddled as criminals or bandits today are Fulani herdsmen. These people are known for rearing cattles and keeping livestock; that’s the business.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!