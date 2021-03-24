World powers want to destroy Nigeria – Mailafia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, Wednesday accused world powers of trying to destroy the country.

In today’s international system, the four great powers according to Wikipedia, include, United States (US), Russia, China and the European Union.

However, while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme, Mailafia opined that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is the worst Nigeria has ever experienced.

Comparing Buhari’s administration to Abacha’s, Mailafia averred: “This is totally unprecedented. This is the worst time ever in the history of Nigeria. You can’t even compare with Abacha’s time; Abacha’s time was a golden era compare with what is happening. You think Abacha would have tolerated all these? You can’t travel on these roads, killings everywhere, destructions everywhere.”

Further on insecurity, Mailafia said: “World powers want to destroy Nigeria and what they have done is to come and meet some people and tell them, ‘You are born to rule’. There is an agenda ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo called Fulanisation and enforcement of one particular religion against the rest.

“The world powers encourage them and tell them, ‘We are behind you, go ahead’. They provide the weapons and some local people buy into that idea and they begin a campaign of genocide because if you carry a heavy weapon and go into the forests, go into the ancient Savannah, you kill people, you rape women, what are you? You are committing genocide against the unarmed and defenceless.

Let me make this clear, “Under our law, constitution, International law, others, the people who are about to die have a right to defend themselves. So they will be wise not to go after Igboho. They should leave that man alone. He is a hero of his people”

