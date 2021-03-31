Wizkid, Burna Boy most streamed artistes on Spotify

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Wizkid and Burna Boy have been announced as the most streamed Nigerian artistes on Spotify.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Wednesday, four out of the top five most-streamed artistes are from Nigeria.

Topping the list are superstars: WizKid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Rema.

According to the statement, local hits are also resonating the most with Nigerian listeners. The most-streamed track in the country over the past month is “Bounce” by Rema, followed by Wizkid and Burna Boy’s “Ginger” and Davido and Teni’s “For You”.

With a strong appetite for local sounds, it comes as no surprise that Hot Hits Naija is one of the top-streamed playlists among users. Spotify’s Africa to the world playlist African Heat comes in second reflecting listeners’ keenness to discover music from all over the continent.

Spotify launched with a tailored music experience for Africa with more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent.

The first 30 days demonstrated how much Nigerian listeners love their home-grown artistes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: