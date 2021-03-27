Wike hails Burna Boy as pride of Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Governor, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has hailed the Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat star, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, as the pride of the state.

Wike spoke when Burna Boy, his parents and management team paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The governor in a statement by his Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the State is proud of Burna Boy for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the prestigious Grammy award.

Wike said: “There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us. I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it.”

Governor Wike congratulated Burna Boy for the honour he has done to the people of the state all over the world, explaining that when news broke that Burna Boy was the winner in the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, the entire State was elated.

The governor urged Burna Boy not to relent in his musical endeavour as the State government will continue to give him all the necessary support he requires.

“You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you, love. Wherever you are, your people appreciate you,” he added.

Earlier, Burna Boy said he was deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by the reception and honour to be conferred on him by the Government of Rivers State.

“I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

