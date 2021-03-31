Breaking News
Translate

Why we have problems with public debt — ICSAN

On 10:38 amIn Financeby
Kindly Share This Story:

China befriends African continent with debt

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) has advised the government to tie its borrowings to specific projects in order to boost infrastructure development in the country.

The Institute also enjoined the federal government to provide incentives to boost local production of petroleum products in order to secure the nation’s foreign exchange for critical projects.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, President, ICSAN, Mr Bode Ayeku, said: “The reason why we are having challenges with our debt profile is because most of those loans were used for consumption.

“We could not see tangible assets. That was why I said the government should have dedicated loans for a specific project.

ALSO READ: Oil Market: Bonny Light price dips to $62.05 on reopening of Suez Canal

‘‘This idea of saying ‘ we are borrowing X million naira generally for consumption” won’t work. If it is for maintenance or road construction, you can track that.

“If you borrow to build a refinery, it is an asset, an income generating asset. If we have refineries that are working and we are able to produce locally, whatever profit the private sectors are making, the government will be able to make it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!