Why Obiano created safe, secure Anambra – Commissioner

…hails Arnold and Associates for contributions to Anambra mass housing initiative

By Luminous Jannamike

ANAMBRA State Commissioner for Housing, Arc Michael Okonkwo, Wednesday, commended Arnold and Associates Group for their commitment to the provision of affordable housing for the people of the state.

Speaking to newsmen, after a tour of Brownwood Estate Awka, one of exquisite properties being developed by the real estate firm, the Commissioner revealed that the State Governor, Willie Obiano, created a secure and enabling environment in Anambra with a view to attracting partnerships from the private sector.

Okonkwo, who was guided on the tour by Mr. Arnold Ekweoba, the CEO of the company, expressed delight at the level of work on ground.

He noted that the Anambra housing development was a growing effort to close the gap between supply and demand through social housing initiatives and other public-private partnership ventures.

He said, “The state government under Governor Obiano created a secure and enabling environment to attract partnerships from the private sector like the Arnold and Associates.

“What I see here is superior work, starting from the planning out of how the place is going to look, to the implementation which is the actual construction to realize that vision. What I see here is nothing but excellence. I just realized that you are one of the best-kept secrets in Awka. This is in tandem with the Governor’s charge to the housing commission on the provision of a minimum of 10,000 housing units per year in Anambra.”

While assuring the firm of the Government’s continued support, the Commissioner reiterated Obiano’s commitment towards improving the ease of doing business in the state.

In his remarks, Ekweoba averred that Arnold and Associates remained resolute in bridging the dearth of housing in the state and the South East region, and assured of the continued contribution of the firm towards providing luxury and affordable living for the people of the State.

