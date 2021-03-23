Why National Labour Advisory Committee hasn’t held in 7-yrs -FG

This is as the government has assured the Nigerian workforce that it was committed to stemming the current negative effects of the global financial and economic crisis on employment by strengthening the machinery of tripartism and social dialogue in the world of work.

ABUJA-THE Federal Government on Tuesday said that the National Labour Advisory Committee could not hold meeting in the past seven years because of paucity of funds.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in his inaugural address at the meeting of the National Labour Advisory Council, NLAC, in Owerri on Tuesday, noted with dismay the series of industrial unrest in the country in the last decade with its attendant negative consequences on sectoral and national productivity levels, including social and economic crisis in the world of work.

According to him, “As you may be aware, no meeting of this Council has been convened since 2014 following the expiration of the tenure of the last Council inaugurated in 2011.

“This gap can be attributed to a lot of factors including but not limited to paucity of funds and other administrative issues that could not be avoided.

“Although the Council has been inactive, the ministry in the spirit of tripartism has ensured and maintained a sound tripartite relationship with the social partners.

“On this note, I therefore wish to inform you that this government is committed to stemming the current negative effects of the global financial and economic crisis on employment by strengthening the machinery of tripartism and social dialogue in the world of work.

“The NLAC has a critical role in promoting and ensuring best practice of Labour Administration in line with international standards. It is hoped that with the passage of the Labour Institutions Bill in the not too distant future, the status of the Council will be enhanced and repositioned to effectively discharge its responsibilities.

“When enacted, the Bill will widen the scope, functions and nomenclature of the existing Council. It is my belief that these functions and responsibilities if well executed will result in better industrial relations practice which is key to national growth and development.”

On the plan by the National Assembly to remove the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, the Minister said the government was on the side of the labour.

He said,”This is what the Nigerian government stood for by adopting the ILO convention 144 and domesticating it in 1970 from which the National minimum Wage Act was enacted. I am with you 100 percent on the matter but I don’t want you to go on strike because of it.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Yerima Tarfa said that the meeting was part of” government’s strategy of strengthening collaboration between social partners and governments both federal and state in order to achieve appropriate solutions at all levels to ensure lasting industrial harmony, social and economic development as well as national growth. “

He said that Labour Administration in the country was faced with several challenges which include sectoral industrial unrest particularly in the education and health sectors.

In his goodwill message, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba warned against the plan to remove the National Minimum wage from the Legislative List to Concurrent List.