Why I honored Sam Mbakwe, Ikpeazu reveals

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has revealed that he was thrilled by the request of the student who asked him to rename Faulks Road, Aba after late Sam Mbakwe, and had no hesitation.

He explained that the request was in line with his lecture that was geared towards inculcating democratic principles in younger generation.

Ikpeazu explained in a statement made available to Vanguard that “Dee Mbakwe was no doubt one of the greatest leaders in the history of the old Imo State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

He said that “I’m pleased to announce that as Governor, I’ve renamed the iconic Faulks Road, Aba, after the Late Dr Sam Mbakwe. I directed the renaming while delivering a lecture titled, “Building a New Nigeria through Democratic Leadership” at the Danijoy Int’l Schools, Umuahia on Friday, March 19, 2021, following a request by one of the students in the course of delivering my paper.

“I find the request appropriate & inspired by my lecture which was geared towards inculcating democratic principles in the minds of our young ones. So, I wasted no time in acquiescing to the request seeing that the Late Dr Sam Mbakwe represented everything I urged the students to be in their pursuit of leadership at various levels.

“Dee Mbakwe was no doubt one of the greatest leaders in the history of the old Imo State in particular & Nigeria in general. It is my sincere belief that society must learn to appreciate, promote & honour leaders who serve the public creditably well as a way of promoting the virtues of honesty, integrity & service to humanity among citizens of all ages.”

Ikpeazu stated further that “I, therefore, recommend that every leader must strive to leave a landmark upon which his name can be placed and his legacy preserved! This is the least we owe posterity. Dee Sam was indeed a shining light,” he said.

