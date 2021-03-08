Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BARELY 24 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki said he had no personal issues with his predecessor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, but with his style of politics, Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu, who at a point was referred to as Oshiomhole’s first son because of their close relationship, yesterday, said he fell out with Oshiomhole to pursue his dream of ending poverty in the state and eradication of godfatherism in the politics of the state.

Shaibu spoke at a reception in honour of the immediate past chairman of Egor Local Government Area, Eghe Ogbemudia, where he said he was severely brutalized in a bid to nail godfatherism and ensuring the then governor of the state, Oshiomhole had successful completion of tenure in office.

Shaibu said: “For me, people say I am loyal to Obaseki, I am loyal to a course, I was brutalised and injured and had my knees and everything replaced under Oshiomhole’s administration, all this was that some godfathers wanted to derail our making poverty history and we fought on the side of the people and the beneficiary of that struggle was Oshiomhole.

“The second fight, he (Oshiomhole) now became the new godfather trying to derail, making poverty history and I fought on the side of Governor Obaseki in making poverty history in Edo. So, the player doesn’t matter but what is constant is that whoever stands on not making poverty history in Edo will have all of us to fight and I will be in the forefront of that fight.”

Commending the outgone chairmen for their successful tenure in office, Shaibu said that some of them were among those who wanted to make poverty history in the state, stressing that they were not like some others who for one reason or the other chickened out.

Vanguard News Nigeria

