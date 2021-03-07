Why I collaborated with Bigsam on movie “Mimi” — Dickson Edward

Kindly Share This Story:

Media Entrepreneur and Executive Producer of the movie ‘Street Kid’, Dickson Edward speaks on the reason he collaborated with Fast Rising Director, Samuel ‘Bigsam’ Olatunji on his highly anticipated forthcoming movie project, Mimi due to hit Nigerian cinemas from Friday May 14, 2021.

The Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing film making companies, AUL Media Studios revealed that he joined forces with Bigsam on the Mimi project because the first movie, Dear Affy the director made was fantastic.

The movie Mimi features influential Nollywood stars such as Ali Baba, Iretiola Doyle, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Toyin Abraham, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Akintola, Hafiz Oyetoro, Bianca Ugowanne, Sanyeri, Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Kie Kie, Lizzy Jay, Semilore Adewumi and a host of other amazing stars.

The movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi who despises poverty and poor people so much, found out her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parent and her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings, however in a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend two weeks holiday with her biological parent who live in abject poverty.

Speaking on the project, Dickson Edward posited that “The main reason why I joined forces with Samuel Olatunji was because his previous movies Dear Affy and Seven and a Half Dates were a success. You don’t get such individuals every day, one thing I know is that it’s not an easy feat making a movie in Nigeria, let alone making one that would really do well at the cinema. Samuel Olatunji made that happen with his previous movies so that explains why I decided to work with him on his new project titled Mimi.”

The movie is produced by 007 Global in conjunction with AUL Media Studios and SBD Global.

Viewers of the movie also stand a chance of winning a plot of land in Ibeju Lekki courtesy of Veritasi Home and properties limited as raffle draws will take place at the cinemas as Mimi will be showing in cinemas Nationwide from the 14th of May 2021.

