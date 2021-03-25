Why Girl Child education should be compulsory in Nigeria – Bauchi First Lady

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme and Emmanuel Elebeke

The wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Bala Mohammed has decried the low enrolment of girl child in schools, saying that their education should be made compulsory across Nigeria.

The Bauchi First Lady made this known yesterday while receiving the most valuable governor’s wife awards in Abuja.

She said education should be the first priority for every human being, girl child inclusive as it is all over the world and even in Koran.

Mrs. Bala Mohammed said it would be wrong for the youth to aspire to be wealthy without education and called on all well meaning Nigerians to join hands with the first ladies to make education available to every girl child.

‘‘I am so honoured and delighted to receive this award, even though it is not the first time. This award will boost my morale. Everyone of us should learn how to be helping one another so that all these crime ravaging the country will be taken care of.

‘‘My focus are in so many areas. I am focused on the girl child education and mothers education. We are already on it. We also have about 100 women back to school and we are going to expand it to cover every LGA in the state so that they all can enjoy what their colleagues are enjoying.

‘‘Girl Child education suppose to be compulsory, education is the first priority for every human being. That is how it is all over the world and even in Koran. Everybody who wants to be wealthy become a leader, you must become educated.

‘‘It is only in Nigeria that people who are not educated wants to have wealth. So, education is the key to everything,’’ she said.

The First lady further, expressed her commitment to girl child and women education, saying that over 100 women had been sent back to school by her foundation in some communities in her state.

Mrs. Mohammed said who frowned at the low enrolment of girl child in Nigeria, said called on her counterparts to key in with a view to educate all girl child in Nigeria for a better society.

‘‘I encourage young people to use their lifetime to do something useful. That will reduce level of poverty, crime, terrorism. If all of us come together as one nation, irrespective of tribalism, ethnicity, we will move forward.

‘‘What we are witnessing here should be emulated by children of this generation. The only way to move higher in life is to be educated. If every women is educated up to 80% are allowed to go to school, the society will be better.

‘‘I challenge all first ladies to go home and bring back all the mothers to school. If I can do it, going to school after having my children, when I never knew anything at my parents home. This award will inspire us to do more,’’ she added.

Also speaking, the wife of Katsina State governor, Mrs. Zakiyya Walks Tall, said she had turned many lives around through her women, youth and children improvement support initiative.

With so much achieved in the health, agriculture and empowerment initiatives of her pet project, Mrs. Masari said her priority is to ensure that no girl child in Katsina is left out of school.

She called for a legislation that would make gild child education compulsory in every state in Nigeria.

