Why FG’s partnering with IPMAN – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, says it is set to engage in a strategic partnership with the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), to attain economic and technological development.

The Minister, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this when received the chairman of IPAN’s governing council, Dr. Oluwafemi Oyediran in his office on Monday, in Abuja.

Dr. Onu commended IPAN for its tireless efforts in the maintenance and regulation of standards in consumer and health related products in the country.

In the Minister’s words, “We would like to commend IPAN, for the work you have been doing for the nation, in the area of serving as a very important regulator in the maintenance of standards to prepare the nation for the task of economic diversification”.

Dr. Onu, emphasized the need for the country to improve on its standard, so as compete favourably to meet international standard.

READ ALSO:

He further emphasized the need for indigenous knowledge to be harnessed, so as to transform our natural resources to products and services that are needed in the country.

He further stated that over the years, the country’s reliance on foreign nations for products and services has created challenges such as recession due to sharp drop in the price of natural resources, such as petroleum products.

On the Executive order No.5, Dr. Onu said the policy will place Nigerian Scientists, engineer and other professionals at the centre of economic activities.

Earlier, the chairman of the governing council of IPAN, Dr. Oluwafemi Oyediran, said that his council wants to be included in the Ministries strategies for effective technology transfer in software sub-sector of the economy.

He further called for more investment in Science, Technology and innovation, which he called the key to national economic growth.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: