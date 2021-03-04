Why 2021 Tech Expo ‘ll not be like trade fair – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the 2021 edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO will not be like trade fair but a convergence for ideas into products and services.

The Minister made this known on Thursday at a world press conference on the 2021 Science, Technology and Innovation expo held in Abuja.

Dr. Onu further said that the event will be unique and valuable in the sense that it would be a platform for inventors, innovators and investors to come together to interact on how to turn ideas into goods and services and also commercialize research results, as a key to the nations drive towards economic.

According to him, the Expo which will be taking place from Monday, 15th to Friday 19th March, 2021 at the Eagle’s Square Abuja, is also expected to be a centre of intense activity for the convergence and market place for local content with the aim of moving the country from a commodity to knowledge driven economy.

He further reiterated that the Technology and Innovation Expo is a major instrument for the commercialization of research findings into products that are needed both home and abroad.

The Minister said the EXPO is important to the nation in various socio-economic areas, especially in ensuring that the enormous natural resources of the nation are well exploited.

“The tech expo is performing very important and helpful role in our diversification plan, making sure the enormous resources are exploited which if well harnessed will be beneficial to the country.

‘‘We are using this programme to ensure our economy is no longer commodity based but knowledge driven, build factories, create jobs, wealth for both individuals and the country. When achieved, it will make us globally competitive and relevant.

‘‘Nigeria is well endowed with mineral resources which if well harnessed would be of great economic benefits to the nation.”

Dr. Onu further added that the Ministry is working hard to develop policies and programmes to move Nigeria’s economy from being dependent on natural resources to a knowledge and innovation driven one.

“We are convinced that with hard work and determination, we will achieve an economy that is knowledge-based and innovation-driven, making us more productive and competitive to achieve a bright future for our dear nation”.

The minister explained that the EXPO activities will include an opening ceremony, technical sessions, platforms for interaction between investors, innovators and researchers and presentation of the best three young scientists in the country.

Dr. Onu therefore invited all Nigerians, research institutes, universities, Federal/State MDA’s, Polytechnics, Industrial laboratories, organized Private Sector and the general public to be part of the event.

According to him, Covid-19 precautions and measures have been put in place to ensure safety of all stakeholders and participants at the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria

