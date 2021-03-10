Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

‘We’re both pregnant for him’

On 11:52 amIn News, Relationshipsby
Kindly Share This Story:

South Korean births of male newborns decline in 2020 – Preliminary data

Dear Bunmi,

Two months ago, I called it quits with my boyfriend who constantly embarrassed me with his excessive jealousy and violence. Unfortunately, I discovered that I was pregnant.

In the meantime, my ex has found a new girlfriend…who is also pregnant for him. I’ve had a word with her about my pregnancy and she agreed that our man should take responsibility for both pregnancies.

READ ALSOPHOTO NEWS: President Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

The snag is, I want him to settle with me, instead of her. How do I go about this?

Uju, by e-mail.

Dear Uju,

It’s vitally important for a baby to have a father around. But in this situation, you and the other woman shouldn’t be fighting to keep this ‘Jack-the-lad’ of yours because, by the sound of it, anything would be better than life with him.

He’s no good and violent. The speed with which he got another girl pregnant within weeks of leaving you is mind-boggling.

Even if you could make a relationship with him work, it would be harmful for your child to be around such a person. Let his new woman know what she’s letting herself in for, and if she wants him. In spite of that, it’s no skin off your nose.

You need to walk away now before you get into deeper emotional problems.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!