We’ll soon surmount insurgency, COAS, Attahiru assures

By Harris Emanuel

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru has stated that the Nigerian Army would soon nip in the bud the wave of insurgency and kidnapping across the country.

Lt General Attahiru stated this in opening remarks at the 5-day, first Commanding officers workshop 2021 with the theme, “Repositioning the NA to defeat contemporary adversaries in a joint environment,” held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

The Commanding officers are drawn from the southern part of the country, including 2, 6, 81, and 82 Divisions.

The Army boss said the training wouldn’t have come at a better time than now when the nation was facing “formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors.”

He equally expressed concern over are cases of kidnapping and abduction of students from schools as well as the deliberate targeting of military and security operatives across the country and vowed the military would work in tandem with other security agencies to bring a lasting solution to the security challenges.

He said, “Despite these challenges which we will soon surmount, I am glad to note that this workshop is organised at this auspicious moment. “Therefore, permit me to reiterate that the Nigerian Army under my leadership will remain proactive and jointly work with other security agencies to decisively deal with the challenges facing the nation.”

In his address, Governor Udom Emmanuel lauded the Army for putting together the workshop at the time “the country is tackling security problems.”

Represented by his deputy, Moses Ekpo, the governor urged the military to be ever ready and equipped to confront “these realities by ensuring that the service maintains the highest possible standard of continuous training for optimal performance.”

He also advised the military to intensify and expand the strategies, techniques, and tactics aimed at containing all forms of insecurities across the country.

Emmanuel however commended the various security agencies operating in the state for the synergy, harmonious working relationship, and cooperation existing among them, which he noted have ensured an “exceptional level of security” enjoyed in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General S. G. Mohammed, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for ensuring the workshop takes place despite all odds, especially the menace posed by Covid 19 pandemic.

“This no doubt is a testimony of the Chief of Army Staff exceptional determination at enhancing training which is one of the cardinal tenets of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of having a Nigerian Army that is repositioned to defeat all adversaries in a joint environment”, he said.

He however charged the Commanding officers to take advantage of the training to enhance their leadership abilities, operational efficiencies and overall capacities.

