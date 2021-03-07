We’ll make Abeokuta a befitting State capital — Gov Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

…restates commitment to providing 2000 units in total

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend disclosed that his administration will see to giving Abeokuta the position that fits it as a worthy state capital, with timely completion of projects within the city, as well as across the State.

Speaking when he inspected the new housing project in Kobape, Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state, the governor added that the main objective of his administration in the housing sector is to provide 2000 affordable houses to the people of the State.

“We are targeting 2000 units which will make history since the creation of the State by any administration. The first phase of this project is 500 units of two and three-bedroom expanded units.

“Before we embarked on this project, we did a survey in line with our inclusiveness. We wanted to be sure that the housing we are providing meets the expectations of our people in terms of size of the land, building, affordability and the location of the project,” he said.

He said the project, which would be completed between April and May this year, would accommodate all subsectors in the building industry, as the unskilled artisans are being employed and trained on-site, just as it provides employment to skilled artisans in line with the administration’s Youth Employment Scheme.

The Kobape housing project, the governor opined, has affected the ecosystem of the area, as business activities have sprung up in the axis, adding that similar projects were ongoing at Ikenne, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota and Ilaro.

According to the governor, “As we replicate this model across the state, it begins to draw us closer to achieving our objective of empowering our people and touching their lives positively. What we are doing here is also going on in Ikenne, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota and Ilaro.”

Abiodun, while describing housing as one of the pillars of the social well-being programmes of his administration, pointed out that apart from providing affordable houses, it would allow employment opportunity for the entire value chain of the building industry in the State.

Speaking on the ongoing reconstruction of the Sagamu-Kobape-Abeokuta expressway, Governor Abiodun said, the work would be completed by the end of May 2021, irrespective of any obstacle.

He added that his administration will continue to do all it can to make moving across the state pleasurable for the people, assuring that any uncompleted project embarked upon by previous administrations in the state would not be allowed to rot away,.

He said that the steps taken by his administration to complete the Kuto bridge and other abandoned projects are assurances that any other abandoned project done with the commonwealth of the state would not be left to rot away.

The governor while addressing the villagers on their call for a school and a health centre, said that he would immediately mandate his Commissioners for Education and his counterpart in the Health Ministry to come to the area and look at ways to build a befitting health centre and school for the area.

