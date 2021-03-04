We’ll complete Imo-Rivers link road — NDDC boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Efiong Akwa, has said that the commission would put in more efforts to ensure the completion of the 24-kilometre dual carriage way linking Imo and Rivers states through oil-bearing communities in both states.

Akwa stated this when he led a team of NDDC directors and engineers to inspect the road traversing several oil-producing communities.

He explained that the road runs through Avu-Adapalm-Etekuru in Imo State to Ogba/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He noted that the 24-kilometre dual carriage way was a very important project for the NDDC and the Niger Delta, “because it links rural communities in the oil-producing areas of Imo and Rivers states.”

Akwa charged the contractor to return to site immediately as the NDDC was committed to building sustainable regional infrastructure, especially in the oil-producing areas.

He said: “I have directed the contractor to report to the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, so that we can work out the details of what needs to be done to complete the project.”

On the challenges facing the project, the contractor, Engr Denis Odadah, appealed for the payment of outstanding Interim Payment Certificates, IPCs, noting that the delays in funding was a major impediment to the completion of the project.

The NDDC boss also inspected the completed 8-kilometre Obinze-Umuokanne Road with concrete drains, in Owerri West Local Government Area Imo State, connecting several food-producing communities.

At the NDDC Imo State Office in Owerri, the Interim Administrator, who was taken round the premises and facilities by the Director of the State Office, Mr Peter Edieya, urged the staff to cultivate a good maintenance culture.

Akwa charged the management and staff to be proactive and take facilities in their offices as their own by taking good care of them.

He urged them to consider themselves as ambassadors of the people that should work harmoniously with stakeholders and fellow staff for a better Niger Delta region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

