We support April 6 strike call — Yabatech ASUP

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, the chapter has said it is in total support of the strike call made by the national leadership of the union, saying it has started mobilising its members for the industrial action.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Chapter Chairman, Mr Remi Ajiboye, said the government has taken his members for a ride for too long.

“We are in total support of the call for a strike beginning from April 6 if the government fails to meet our demands. Nearly a week that we gave the strike notice, the government has not made any contact with the union.

“Our members here and even in Zone C, the South-West Zone are fully prepared for the strike and this is not going to be a child’s play. We are workers and not slaves and we should be treated as human beings who have feelings and commitments too,” he said

Recall that ASUP, at their National Executive Council meeting in Katsina, accused the government of failing to fulfil its side of the agreement made with the workers some years back.

The National President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, said the Federal Government was also yet to pay 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage owed his members in Federal Polytechnics.

He also said some state governments were yet to implement the new wage for his members.

He gave other reasons for the proposed strike to include the Implementation of the contents of the Needs Assessment Report of 2014 in public Polytechnics and like institutions.

“Reconstitute governing councils in all Federal Polytechnics and in State-owned Polytechnics where such is yet to be constituted.

“Release owed Staff salaries in Abia, Ogun, Osun, Benue, Plateau, Edo and the Cross River States and implement full salary payments in Sokoto, Kaduna, Adamawa and other institutions with such reports.

“Release of promotion arrears in Federal Polytechnics and payment of same as well as annual increments in Adamawa, Plateau and other states with similar cases.

“Withdrawal of the letter containing spurious, incoherent and unsubstantiated claims of PAYE tax liabilities in 19 Federal Polytechnics.

“Ensure full implementation of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act as well as its domestication in Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto, Abia, Niger and other states affected.

“Stop attempts at forcing the ASUP members in Colleges of Agriculture out of the Union.

“And lastly implement the 65 years retirement age for academic Staff in State-owned institutions like in Kano, Kaduna and other states institutions in the country.”

Also, the Yabatech ASUP is also holding its annual week celebrations with activities including honouring some former union leaders and retirees.

