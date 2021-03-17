We don’t want one Nigeria again, but Yoruba Nation-Sunday Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as ‘Sunday Igboho, has said there was no bases for continued one Nigeria, when peace was lacking in Yoruba land, adding that the only solution was for the Yoruan Nation to stand.

Igboho, made this known, Wednesday, during a press conference in Ibadan, charging all Yoruba youths to support Prof. Banji Akintoye in the drive for a Yoruba Nation.

His words: “We are fighting for our rights. All Yoruba youths in this land must support stand of Baba Akintoye.”

“I Sunday Adeyemo, Aka Sunday Igboho, will support our father. This is the real father will know will fight for our rights.”

“We pray to God to grant him long life to take us out of this useless country. There is no peace, there is no security.”

“Starting from now, we don’t want Fulani herdsmen in our land to disturb our farms again. If we meet any Fulani herdsmen, we are going to face and destroy them.”

“If any police attack us for that, we are ready for them. We don’t want Nigeria again, but Yoruba nation. There is no essence for one Nigeria when major resources in the country is in the hands of the Northerners.”

