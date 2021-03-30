Water FC’s Oladoye, Emeka join Gent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Water FC Abuja’s Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka have signed a professional contract with Belgian club, KAA Gent.

The pair was scouted by the club’s former players and the Nigerian Football Federation Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen and Marc Clarysse, a report on the club’s website stated.

The details of the contract signed by both players was however not disclosed, but Vanguard learned that they penned a one-year deal with an option of another.

READ ALSO:

“Adewale Oladoye and Emeka have their first professional contract,” the club said in a statement.

“They will have the opportunity to mature with the reserves team, and now and then train with the first team.”

Oladoye, 20, a defensive midfielder was a member of Nigeria’s U-20 squad to the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Porto Novo, Benin Republic last December.

Emeka, a striker, was also part of the squad, but missed the tournament due to injury.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: