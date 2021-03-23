Warri Kingdom needs God’s intervention for progress – Olley

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says Itsekiri ancestors angry

By Etop Ekanem

Itsekiri-born National Coordinator of Niger Delta Grassroots Organisation, NDGO, Mr Weyinmi Olley, has said the Itsekiri nation needs harmony as well as Almighty God to secure peace and progress in Warri Kingdom.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, weekend, on the state of Warri Kingdom, Olley said: “Our revered crown, has over the decades, continued to pursue peace, unity and harmony within the kingdom and our neighbours as guidelines for development and progress. Sadly, bickering and infighting, which does not ennoble the crown, has continued to challenge our cultural heritage and the civilisation we proudly claim, are known for and have a duty to promote.

This is clear indication that Itsekiri ancestors are angry and this portends dangers to the future of Warri Kingdom, if we do not quickly seek the face of the Almighty God”, Olley stressed.

“I, therefore, appeal to men of God of Itsekiri extraction anywhere, such as Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Evangelist Michael Diden aka Ejele, Rev S. E. Gbejero, to lead Itsekiri in prayers for peace and unity.

“Also, prominent leaders having Itsekiri blood in them, namely Governors James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Edward Ekpoko-led Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, Thomas Ereyitomi, Daniel Reyenieju, Mr Daniel Mayuku, Mr David Tonwe, Mofe Pirah, Benson Onuwaje, Mr. Isaac Dorsu, Mr. Mode Akoma, should close ranks and chart way forward for the unity, peace and development of the Itsekiri nation.

“It is high time Itsekiri sons and daughters put personal interests aside and by our actions ennoble our revered crown of the Warri Kingdom, as guide to generations unborn. I am confident that an assemblage of minds will chart progressive future for the Itsekiri nation.”

