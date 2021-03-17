Wakili, his 2 sons face murder, kidnapping, conspiracy charges

Kindly Share This Story:

…Court remands him in prison custody

…Youths raze herders’ settlement in Saki over farmer’s death

By Ola Ajayi

A Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, yesterday, remanded the supected kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, in a correctional facility for alleged murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery.

This came on a day residents of Saki and other communities in Oke Ogun area of Oyo State said they now live in palpable fear, following alleged killing of a farmer by suspected Fulani herders at Oke Orogun village, in Saki West local government area of the state.

Wakili remanded for murder, kidnapping, conspiracy

The suspected kidnap kingpin, Wakili, was arraigned on a six-count charge with other suspects at Iyaganku, Ibadan.

He was charged alongside other suspects, who were arrested by Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, about two weeks ago at Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Other suspects remanded with him are Samaila (27), Aliyu Manu (20) and Abu (45).

Before the suspects were remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State, the Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, could not take their plea because of jurisdiction.

The suspects were represented by Mr. Oritsuwa Uwawa.

The Magistrate said the case file of the suspects should be returned to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, in the state.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Adewale Amos, alleged that the suspects killed a 32-year-old man on October 20, 2015.

The victim, Akinwale Akanfe, was a policeman when he was slaughtered by the hoodlums.

The presecutor also said that on August 15, 2020, at about 4 pm in Idi–Emi, Oyo State, Wakili and others allegedly kidnapped a woman and robbed her of N100, 000.

The police alleged that the suspects, at the time of kidnapping the woman, were armed with cutlasses and axes.

The offence, according to him, is contrary to the provisions of sections 316, 324 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Amos also alleged that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3, 6, and punishable under section 4 (2) of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016 and Section 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and section (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions).

The case was adjourned to May 17, for mention.

Protest in Saki

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the victim was tied to a tree before being hacked to death.

But the State Police Command said it was a case of armed robbery.

A source, however, said the farmer was attacked on Saturday night and before people came for his rescue, he had died.

The discovery of his death by youths in Saki triggered a protest as they mobilized for a reprisal attack.

The news of the farmer’s death, identified as Kola, was said to have angered the youths, who later set ablaze the herders’ settlement in the area.

In a viral video, the angry youths were heard cursing the killers of the farmer.

It’s a case of armed robbery attack —Police

While reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said it was an armed robbery attack.

Fadeyi said: “Yes, it was a robbery incident which happened on March 12, 2021, where one Sukurupu (male) was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilized for a reprisal attack.

“The Area Commander of Saki, called a stakeholders meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to the terms. Police tactical teams are on the ground to curtail any untoward situation.”

