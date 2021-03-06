Breaking News
WAEC sets new date for cancelled papers

On 12:18 pm
By Elizabeth Osayande

Sequel to the West African Examination Council, WAEC, cancellation of Literature –in-English, papers 2, 1 &3 nationwide, taken by private candidates in 2021- First Series West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, the body has announced a new date for the examination.

In a release by the WAEC, the cancelled papers will be held on Thursday, March 11.

Part of the statement read: “Please be informed that the WASSCE for private candidates 2021- First Series Literature-in-English 2( 2& 1,3) papers taken by candidates in Nigeria have been cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021, as follows:

“Literature-in- English 2 ( Prose) 9.30am – 10:45am; Literature-in-English 1 ( Objective) 10:45 am -11:45am; and Literature-in-English 3 (Drama & Poetry ) 3:00pm-5:30 pm.”

