Wadude set to release new single ‘Ms Parker’

Omolayo Iyanuoluwa Olamidé better known as Wadude is set to return to the airwaves with his latest single titled MS PARKER.
Wadude who is a singer, rapper and song writer from Nigeria has put in so much work making good music and cannot wait to bless the ears of his fans with his forthcoming hit.
[ALSO READ] I’m not building ethanol producing company in Benue — Gov Ortom
His first single CATFISHER was dropped 2017 and has the mix of reggae bop, followed by King Kong fingers which got a lot of underground attention and question.
His single titled MS PARKER” is set to drop on the 19th with a video which was shot by Oluthewave and produced by Steinbeats. He is most definitely a talent to watch.
He’s on social media at Instagram : Wadude_ Twitter : Wadude Facebook: Wadude