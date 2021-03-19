Breaking News
Wadude drops anticipated single ‘Ms Parker’

On 2:19 am
Wadude Ms Parker
Wadude

Fast rising Afropop artiste Wadude has released his much anticipated single ‘Ms Parker’ .

He had earlier promised his fans non-stop hits as he continued from where he left off after his initial debut.

Wadude professes his love and intentions to Ms Parker in this single and talks about how he wants them to have ‘fun’.

Speaking on the new release, Wadude said “the inspiration for the song came from wanting to be open when discussing one’s feelings with a lady. It is better a guy makes his intention known rather than dying in silence.

The song has lyrics that are easy to sing along to and a catchy urban beat to set the mood for a party.

Wadude is a singer, rapper and song writer.

