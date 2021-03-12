Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Gani Adams in bare-it-all interview with VanguardLive

Kindly Share This Story:

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams speaks with VanguardLive in a bare-it-all interview. He speaks to the present state of the nation and a good flashback memory lane on the fight and struggle for democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!