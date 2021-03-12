VIDEO: Gani Adams in bare-it-all interview with VanguardLive

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams speaks with VanguardLive in a bare-it-all interview. He speaks to the present state of the nation and a good flashback memory lane on the fight and struggle for democracy.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams speaks with VanguardLive in a bare-it-all interview. He speaks to the present state of the nation and a good flashback memory lane on the fight and struggle for democracy.