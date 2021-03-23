Victim of alleged shooting begs NHRC to order police to pay his medical bills, surgery

Kindly Share This Story:

A petitioner, Linus Godwin, on Tuesday begged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)panel to order the police to pay his medical bills and for a leg surgery.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the police to enforce his fundamental rights.

He filed a petition before the panel for alleged torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment against OC defunct SARS, Commissioner of Police, Kogi and Inspector-General of Police.

Godwin, who was a student of the Kogi Polytechnic, claimed that he was shot on Nov. 28, 2018.

“I was a final year, studying Public Administration. I was sitting in front of computer science department building, waiting for my project supervisor.

“Some students were protesting peacefully over the death of a student.

“All of a sudden, the Police drove into the school and started shooting. I was shot by the police,” he said.

He said that he was taken to the police clinic by SARS officers and was told that the doctor could not handle his case.

“I was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) where I was treated partially” he said.

“I was later referred to State Specialist Hospital on the orders of the commissioner for youths and sports.

” I was abandoned there. Nobody visited or provided money for my treatment.

“I called the commissioner because he promised to meet with the police over my case.

“I later discovered that he blocked my number and I couldn’t reach him,” he said.

He acknowledged that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kogi sent N5, 000 to him through a student.

Godwin said he needs further medical attention for his led.

He said he was advised to seek medical advice in Kaduna State or Kano State.

“I can’t go there because I don’t have money for surgery.

” I am appealing to this honourable panel to help me order the police to pay for the surgery and other further treatment ” he pleaded.

After listening, the panel chairman, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima adjourned hearing until April 29 for defence.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: