Unity group welcomes DHQ organised Security summit

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has described as timely the National Defence and Security Summit organised by the Defence Headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

The summit which was attended by State Governor’s, ministers, military officers both retired and serving, security experts had as theme “Kinetic Operations, a major plank for counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency in Nigeria; issues, challenges and prospects”.

At the summit, different speakers noted that the security challenges was threatening the corporate existence of the country.

Welcoming the summit, UAG in a statement on Monday said it reflects determination by the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under General LEO Irabor to aggregate ideas from every section of the country to provide solution to the crisis in the country.

According to UAG Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion who signed the statement, “The summit is in line with the leadership philosophy of General LEO Irabor which is “To foster a professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives”.

The CDS also said in his philosophy that he “shall also promote active cooperation and collaboration between the military and other relevant stakeholders, key players, departments, agencies and organisations in aggregating our overall national resource endowments to comprehensively deter, counter, overcome or resolve all security challenges across the nation requiring military intervention”

According to UAG “Bringing together the military and other relevant stakeholders, key players, departments, agencies etc by the DHQ is a welcome development.

“We also pray that the decisions arrived at the summit will be speedily implemented,” the statement added.

