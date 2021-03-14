Udeze returns as AA’s national chair

Kindly Share This Story:

Party vows to defeat APC in 2023

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–Chief Kenneth Udeze has been re-elected as national chairman of Action Alliance,AA, one of the accredited political parties in the country.

Udeze was elected for a second term in office at the party’s well attended national convention held in Abuja, earlier on Sunday.

The party unveiled a new political road map to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress ,APC, 2023 at the occasion .

Chief Udeze polled a total of 160 votes to defeat Mrs Uzenuru Nwachukwu who scored only fives votes .

The party also approved the expulsion of three of its state executive members from Osun and Oyo states respectively for anti-party activities.

The convention was in pursuant to Article 13 , and 35 of AA constitution 2005 as amended.

Also elected were Alhaji Ibrahim Umar as Deputy National Chairman; Alhaji Abdulaziz Adamu as Vice Chairman, North West;Alhaji Ali Abacha,North East;Dr Manga Asha, North Central; Akijan Micheal,South West;Obinna Nwofoke, South East and Gabriel Baju, South South.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his election, as national chairman, Chief Udeze expressed gratitude to members for reposition confidence on him through their votes.

He said he would not disappoint the party and it’s people, vowing that he would reposition the party with a view to taking over power from the APC in the 2023 election.

Noting that AA remains one of the fully accredited political parties in Nigeria, with massive prospects,Chief Udeze said:”In the last general election, through my political savviness, we were able to win a lot of seats in the states and the National Assembly.”

“The peace that the party has enjoyed so far, is because I am a team player, and I run a rancour-free administration, where everyone’s opinion counts.

” It may surprise you to note that most of the challenges we have ever had, were from the outside, those whose intent and purpose is to distract us, but I thank God for faithful party members, who had always stood by me.

“So, the most crucial and important reason for the call to serve the second time, is to save the soul of the party from political terrorists and hijackers.”

According to him,”Continuity in politics, is a very important political component”, adding:”I know where we are coming from, I know where we are at the moment, and I know where we are going to. With all intent and purpose, it is the most ideal thing to do. “

He spoke further:”The party must be restored back to the intent of our founding fathers in the philosophy of, “No turning back and no going back”.

“In my second term, I want to make sure that we immortalize the names of those who paid the supreme price in the cause of their membership and contributions with regards to projecting the party with their strength, without monetary inducements, but with total commitment to the ideals they believe in, which has the tendencies of protecting and advancing lives, liberty and democracy.

“I want to single out compatriots like the first National Chairman of AA, Late Senator Suleiman Salawu (a Second Republic Senator) from Kwara State and also, Alh. Abdullahi Dogolinkita, from Kebbi State.

“There will be in place an annual leadership lecture in honour of this great men in the near future. Above all, I want to make sure that the masses that own the party known as Action Alliance take over the process of abiding strictly to the letters of the constitution because by so doing,sanity and respect will be restored back to the corporate political existence of the party.

“Lastly, I want to set a campaign template upon which the party can look on, towards taking over the government at the center by collective collaboration and efforts of serious-minded political allies.”

