Ubani extols Akpabio’s virtues, exemplary leadership

Former 2nd Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Monday Ubani, has extolled the exemplary leadership of the Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In a piece entitled: ‘AKPABIO’S PERPETUAL GOOD LEGACY PERSISTS AS MINISTER OF NDDC’, Ubani said Akpabio leaves legacies wherever he finds himself.

His words: “If there is anything that even the worst critics of Senator Godswill Akpabio will agree with is the fact that he possesses a magic wand that wherever he found himself in terms of political leadership, he leaves indelible legacy that is difficult to match.

“Recall that as a governor, he maintained an unrivalled excellent leadership in terms of development of basic infrastructure.

“His economic, political and social policies in Akwa Ibom for the eight years he occupied the government house is being studied by some countries who appreciated the revolutionary things he carried out during his tenure.

“I am always proud passing through Uyo Airport anytime I travel to the eastern region. The reasons for using the state to transit for me are many.

“Apart from enjoying the smooth and excellent road network from Uyo passing through other local governments in that state to my village in Ikwuano, Abia State.

“I love seeing the beautiful houses, offices, supermarkets, people and neat environment that the distinguished gentleman left as a legacy in the beautiful State of Akwa Ibom.

“The summary of Senator Godswill Akpabio’ leadership as a former governor is that he practically touched the lives of all and sundry in Akwa Ibom for good in his eight years’ tenure.

“Few people may not agree with this assertion, but majority of Ibomites whom I have interacted with have affirmed this position without batting an eyelid.”

